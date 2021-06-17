Driver in deadly Bog Walk Gorge crash charged, say police

THE driver of the Toyota Fielder that crashed with a Toyota Hiace bus in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine last Tuesday has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kerry-Ann Bailey, the driver, 21-year-old Malik Wynter, was arrested and charged last week Friday and will appear in the St Catherine Parish Court this Friday at 10:00 am.

The force of the collision pushed the bus off the road into the Rio Cobre, from which local divers pulled nine people, including 59-year-old Valerie Ennis who died.