Driver in deadly Bog Walk Gorge crash charged, say police

Driver in deadly Bog Walk Gorge crash charged, say policeThursday, June 17, 2021
THE driver of the Toyota Fielder that crashed with a Toyota Hiace bus in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine last Tuesday has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Kerry-Ann Bailey, the driver, 21-year-old Malik Wynter, was arrested and charged last week Friday and will appear in the St Catherine Parish Court this Friday at 10:00 am.
The force of the collision pushed the bus off the road into the Rio Cobre, from which local divers pulled nine people, including 59-year-old Valerie Ennis who died.
