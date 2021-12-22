DRMA has been effective in containing COVID-19, says PM

DRMA has been effective in containing COVID-19, says PMWednesday, December 22, 2021
PRIME Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has utilised the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to “great effect” to restrict novel coronavirus transmission.
“We have struck, I think, a fair balance in controlling movements and gatherings, mask-wearing, shielding the elderly, and controlling access to persons who are in State care and custody; that has kept the numbers low,” he said.
Holness was speaking during a ceremony on December 17 for the Universal Service Fund's (USF) presentation of a cheque for $20 million to the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) to procure state-of-the-art equipment for the establishment of a dedicated 24-hour television educational channel.
The presentation was made at the PBCJ on South Odeon Avenue in Kingston.
Holness said that while some stakeholders have indicated that they would want a “little bit more latitude” to engage in the Christmas festivities, “we are confident that the protocols that we have set give sufficient [room] for us to acknowledge the season but, at the same time, recognise that there is still a threat”.
Holness said that one of the lessons learned from managing the pandemic is that without a high take-up of vaccines “we have to rely on [the DRMA] strategies to shield the general public”.
The prime minister pointed out, however, that come 2022, “the society must go on”, adding that “we cannot continue with measures to shield people forever.”
“I think everybody knows what to do now. Vaccines are available, masks are available. You know that you should maintain distance and if you are exposed, get tested, stay home, and watch and see what's going to happen if you develop symptoms. [Persons] know what to do,” Holness said, adding that individuals' fate is in their hands.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who also spoke at the event, urged Jamaicans to “vaccinate before you celebrate” over the holidays.
