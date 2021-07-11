Drone delivery possible: businessmen knock idea down

JAMAICANS could one day make purchases online from local businesses, sit back at home and look upward as their orders descend onto their premises from drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Though this would be a major step forward technologically and business-wise, officials say security and infrastructure issues stand in the way.

Technical development manager for Konnex Services Limited, Stephan Smith told the Jamaica Observer that drone deliveries can become the norm locally in just under 10 years, with the necessary implementations.

“It's probably a five- to eight-year project for it to reach a level where it can operate at high efficiency. I won't say it is impossible because nothing is impossible these days. But it will take a lot of infrastructure building out [in comparison] to what we currently have. It's based on a certain mindset where we would have to get persons to adjust, and infrastructure change as well. Our culture is a bit different. Also, regulations and laws may have to be put in place to safeguard certain stuff… what areas drones can fly in and can't fly in,” Smith said.

In 2018, aviation safety inspector of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), Jerome Davis appealed to film-makers and commercial and recreational operators of drones to get permits and assistance to ensure they are not flying into restricted airspace, which could result in accidents and injuries. And if operators intend to use their drone for commercial activities, owners will need to apply to the JCAA for a Special Aerial Work Permit before each flight.

The JCCA also stipulates that UAVs should not operate over or within 50 metres of any person. However, during take-off and landing the aircraft may be flown within 50 metres, but no less than 30 metres, of any person. These stipulations do not apply to the person in control of the aircraft over a private or public property. Further, there are penalties and fines for using your drone outside the stipulated boundaries.

Though he lauded the idea of businesses using drones, Smith said he foresees multiple problems arising if companies were to start utilising them for deliveries today.

“There are a lot of issues at hand. For example, our address system. This service could only be accessible in certain regions. If a man lives in a lane that doesn't have an exact address [it would present a challenge], or those kinds of things. A lot of persons, when they're collecting mail, use PO boxes. So, for example, five people live on a long lane but the five persons share the same address. So, it's Long Lane. It's not like I can say 5 Long Lane or 6 Long Lane,” he told the Sunday Observer.

“That would be one of my major concerns– the exactness of a delivery of that nature. Of course we know that with GPS it's still going to be slightly off. It's not precise.”

Similarly, Richard Pandohie, president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), told the Sunday Observer that he doesn't see manufacturers utilising drones locally in the near future.

“As me move to the next step of delivery chain optimisation you're looking towards all kinds of driverless cars, delivery systems and drones. Regards to Jamaica, I don't see that in the near term for us. There are so many places where people don't even have addresses – and that's the reality. The way how our economy is set up, I just don't see it having the scale at this stage for that type of investment,” he reasoned.

“From someone running a distribution operation, we have a lot more basics to concentrate on and get out of the way first. We will see it in other places first before we see it here. It's not even on our agenda or our thought process at this time.”

The drones are very useful, Pandohie admitted however, but noted the overwhelming issue of security.

“The issue of security is a real issue. I can imagine delivering and somebody would have to be at the yard waiting on it. In terms of a delivery system, I just don't see it at this point in time.”

The Sunday Observer also did a survey among supermarkets across the Corporate Area and found that security was one of the main issues affecting pickup.

Patrick Lee, manager at Lee's Food Fair on Red Hills Road in St Andrew, shunned the idea.

“Jamaica is not ready for it. Certain things, you just know that no matter how honest you think people are, eventually somebody is going to take advantage of the situation. As much as the drone is good, I wouldn't want to take that risk right now. I don't think it would be a great idea to venture into something like that right now. There are the safety reasons and the way we are so innovative when it comes to things like beating the system. We're not quite ready yet for that,” he said.

Also unwavering in his opposition was Gassan Azan, chief executive officer of MegaMart.

“I don't think we would consider drones at a time like this. We have our online system and we do deliveries, but certainly not drones. There are far too many risks with that. Security is the primary one and the regulatory framework for drone delivery would be far too cumbersome.”

Ricardo Thompson, manager at Loshusan Supermarket in Kingston, said it wouldn't be a wise business move given Jamaica's climate of theft.

“Too much risks involved in that. In Jamaica, a cynic society, not at all. Wi nuh ready fi that yet. Man a guh start have slingshot pon corners a wait pon that fi fall, or shoot it out of the sky and collect. More than likely, it's something valuable so they will try to get it out of the sky. We have to accept it that this is Jamaica. People are too unscrupulous. It's a good idea but it won't work. Not Jamaica. Not now,” Thompson told the Sunday Observer.

“That is in the far, far future. That would be a more gated community project for now, where everybody knows everybody. So, even if it doesn't reach the right person, the right person will get it. Say you're using the drone to send something to 22 Barbican Road. That is probably an apartment, so who is going to collect it? Or suppose the drone break down and drop out of the sky?”

In agreement with Thompson, Smith touted the approach to be explored initially in targeted communities for test phases.

“It would have to be a select roll-out. Similar to how Domino's Pizza and those places only deliver to certain areas or communities, the possibility of a technology like that would have to be a select roll-out in certain communities. I've not seen it being used on a large scale as yet. Companies such as Amazon, it's something that they're pushing for to reach an end goal.”

He added: “Locally, another one of the major issues that you may face if you don't have smart enough drones is that you're probably going to need a pilot for these things, especially in places where a lot of their power grids are underground. We have poles everywhere, so it would have to be one of those drones that can avoid obstacles and all of those stuff.”