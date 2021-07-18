Drone tech could put customers' info at risk, warns Forrest

TECHNOLOGY is easier, but the risks of mishaps are just as real. That's why data security and web hosting expert Trevor Forrest has joined the drone delivery debate, warning against the possible leak of customers' personal information.

Forrest, who was vocal earlier this year during reports of a JamCOVID data breach, has given the same advice he gave to the Government then. In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, he urged business operators who are thinking about using drones for delivery, to conduct multiple checks of their “selling platforms” to prevent leaks, breaches or lapses.

“The security concern is really the platform of the seller that you're providing your information to in order to purchase the stuff. They [businesses] should always be making checks, and the data protection legislation which will come into force next year will require that by law. So, any online platform that is doing electronic transactions that see to the exchange of personal information such as bank account, credit card… that kinda stuff, has to conform to that,” Forrest told the Sunday Observer.

“If you think about conventional delivery, the driver doesn't know where he's going until somebody tells him. And they must get that information from somewhere. So, the drone has to get that information from somewhere.”

The Data Protection Act seeks to safeguard the privacy and personal information of Jamaicans. It provides guidelines on how personal data should be collected, processed, stored, used and disclosed in physical or electronic form.

Since the tabling of the Bill, local enterprises have been advised to begin the process of preparing to meet the data protection standards that are likely to be imposed.

“It's not a matter of choice. It's those platforms that must be secured because it's those platforms that the drones are getting the information from to deliver stuff to you. It's not like you're storing information on the drone, per se. The drone is getting that information from the platform,” Forrest added.

However, clause 76 of the Bill states that a transition period of two years from the appointed date of the Act will be established to allow data controllers time to take the steps necessary to ensure full compliance with the legislation. The period will also facilitate other administrative processes.

A breach of certain provisions of the legislation will constitute criminal offences attracting penalties, both for corporations and individual corporate officers.

In the first story carried by the Sunday Observer last week, businessmen accentuated the potential breach of security with drone deliveries as it relates to theft. Forrest, however, has introduced the risk of data leakage.

He told the Sunday Observer that that the topic of security depends on how the whole delivery process is carried out.

“There are a couple of things that you have to consider,” he said, addressing customers. “If you're going to order something for drone delivery then you'll be providing your information to a seller's platform, and not necessarily the drones. It is that platform that you have to worry about security on. If the seller's platform is not secure, you have a problem.

“The information that is stored on that platform that allows the drone to get to your location would not be any different from information that is already publicly available. If you go to Google Maps right now and type 24 Lyndhurst Crescent, you will see what is there because it may be labelled. That kinda technology that drones would use to get to your address is not very different from what is public information now,” he said.

Like several businessmen last week, Forrest said, realistically, Jamaica may not yet be at the stage where drone deliveries can be entertained.

“There are even far more developed countries where that stuff isn't working yet right now. It's a novel idea but our reality may not dictate that being a possibility right now. From the ability to get permission to fly in specific airspace, the spectrum and communications permission we need to have to control drones… I don't think we're there yet,” he opined. “That's my semi-technical two cents.”

Technical development manager for Konnex Services Limited Stephan Smith told the Sunday Observer that drone deliveries can become the norm locally in just under 10 years, with the necessary implementations.

It may not take that long, Forrest interjected.

“…But it's not something that would happen today. There's so much we have to consider when you're taking about moving small objects. You literally have to create a network of highways in the sky for drones. So now you have to manage that so the [Jamaica] Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Transport have to get involved. It is a complex undertaking but if there is a desire to do it, it won't take 10 years. But, I don't think there is a lot of urgency to do that.”