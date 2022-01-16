Duhaney Park dispute

While the Duhaney Park Community Development Committee (CDC) claims it was oblivious to plans by the mayor of Kingston to construct eight shops in the community park, People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the division, Norman Perry has said otherwise.

A representative from the Duhaney Park CDC, who requested anonymity, claimed that there have been several discussions about making the park a space for relaxation, which would mean removing food vendors who occupy it.

The Duhaney Park CDC said without consulting with the people of the community, the mayor started the construction of eight shops that are to be occupied by food vendors.

“The CDC was created by the Government to attend to issues at the local level. So, things like this, the CDC should deal with it on behalf of the people of Duhaney Park. Whatever is to be placed in any green space that is in the community, the citizens of the community, especially the homeowners, should have a say. If the Government or any developers say they're going to do this, they are supposed to consult with the citizens. That is what the CDC is for,” the CDC representative told the Jamaica Observer in an interview.

“The local government has responsibility for the CDC, which means the mayor has responsibility at this level. So, the mayor supposed to come and talk to we. Him nuh come. Him nuh come and talk to we. About three years ago, the mayor put some decorative ground bricks and repairing the fence parallel to the gully, and people of the area commended the improvements. But he didn't consult with anybody. He just went ahead.”

The committee representative said the mayor returned again and started constructing the “nearly completed” shops without any announcement.

“That cannot work and it nuh supposed to work. Him supposed to a set the example fi di CDC and the community people them. And the people of Duhaney Park have been having their discussions throughout the year about that to do with the park and him just come and do weh him a do,” the member said.

In an effort to create and, in some cases, improve green spaces in and around the city of Kingston, the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), under the leadership of Mayor Senator Delroy Williams, has sought to develop different properties owned by the council to improve such green spaces. Currently, one such project, which began in November 2018, is the Duhaney Park Recreational Grounds which is located adjacent to the Duhaney Park Plaza.

The Su nday Observer attempted to get a response from Williams, but was unsuccessful.

However, during the sitting of the Senate last Friday, Williams, in his presentation, said the creation of facilities for the residents of the municipality is a major component of the quality of life we live.

“We need facilities within the municipality that will offer recreation and leisure to our residents. The KSAMC has been committed to building out the infrastructure or parks across the municipality. We have done a wonderful job in the Duhaney Park. We are continuing to develop the Duhaney Park,” Williams said.

After Williams' presentation, president of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson stated: “Senator Williams, I need to tell you that some of the persons who have been allotted selling space at the Duhaney Park park are complaining that the section given to them is very small. Just bringing that to your attention. They appreciate it, but it's small.”

According to the KSAMC, the Duhaney Park Recreational Grounds has been equipped with: “a children's park inclusive of a jungle gym, swing, two tables with seating to facilitate dominoes, draft, a table tennis table; fully bricked parking area which also serves as a multipurpose space to facilitate hosting events, a fully bricked walkway which runs from Columbus Drive to Duhaney Drive, a fully bricked jogging trail, four planter boxes with seating areas and increased lighting through the installation of solar lamps and two additional street lights.”

Meanwhile, Perry told the Sunday Observer that Williams has never carried out any activity in Duhaney Park without consulting him.

“I knew about it. I couldn't deny that. The mayor and I have a good working relationship. The mayor has done nothing in my division officially without first running it by me. As it relates to his official duties, he has never done anything without consultations with me. Whether we agree or disagree, I have been informed and I have been kept in the loop. The construction of the shops was not done without my knowledge. The mayor, Member of Parliament and everybody knew my position initially as it relates to the shops,” Perry said

His position, he said, was that he wanted “sanitary convenience” in the park.

“It's a situation where I don't believe you should have a park and don't even have a urinal. If you have children playing in the park when it is fully completed, you don't want the children to be crossing the road to go over to the plaza. And then there is a problem over the plaza because it's only at the food places that you have public sanitary convenience,” he said.

“That is what I was pushing for, but I understand the commitments which were made before and so therefore, I had to leave that. But I am getting the sanitary convenience that I wanted.”

Perry told the Sunday Observer that a meeting was held at Duhaney Park Primary School in December 2021, where members of the Duhaney Park CDC were present.

“There was a community meeting held last month where the Member of Parliament, the mayor, the CDC and other members of the community were present. From my part, I only wanted a sanitary convenience but there were other ideas inside there and all the views contended.”

But the CDC representative contended that the meeting was held after the construction of the shops began in the park.

“Ninety per cent of the people in Duhaney Park don't want nuh market in front of their community. The vast, overwhelming majority of the people don't want nuh market because that nuh ideal fi have at the entrance to your community. But the mayor just go ahead and do it. The meeting was after everything started and it neva work out.

“The meeting was very disruptive. He [mayor] and his supporters came and they were very disruptive. They booed when other people were talking and cheered when he was talking. Dem mash up the meeting. That was their sole purpose… to be disruptive. And after that meeting, nobody has reached out to the CDC.”