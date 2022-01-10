Dunn, the driving force for the Sandals Ochi Team

Ocho Rios, St Ann — Arguably one of the most recognisable faces and personalities that is associated with the Sandals Ochi brand within this resort town is Sandals Resorts driver, farmer, motivator and a veteran in the organisation having served for more than 21 years — Garry Dunn.

Having been with the organisation for more than a decade, the effervescent, impregnable personality is known throughout the business district of the resort town as he transacts business for Sandals with purpose and determination that is second to none.

Known by many in the busy northern business district as 'Mr Sandals', Garry boasts that he knows the town inside out and can manoeuvre himself around the traffic flow prior to him heading out on an assignment.

Said Dunn: “Before leaving for an assignment in the town of Ocho Rios, I mentally create a route in my head as to the logistics and the most convenient way of getting in and out of the town centre in the shortest possible time.”

According to Sandals Ochi Beach Rios General Manager Charles Blacher at a recent awards event, “don't tell Garry where to go, tell him what you need and he will find the best route in the most time conscious manner to get you what you require.” Blacher continued, “Garry is a cut above the rest when it comes to being respectful and punctual. He remains committed to the core values of the organisation and never flinches when it comes to getting the work done. Someone who is dependable and trustworthy, coupled with his personality, makes working with Garry an absolute pleasure.”

Dunn shared that his lowest moment professionally was during the closure of the resorts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He confessed that even though he was still working, things were slower than the norm and that created a negative financial ripple effect on the lives and livelihood of his colleagues and families around him.

He was quick to reflect and share, however, that throughout his career at Sandals, he remains grateful for the company's impact on his life and one of his most rewarding experience has been the opportunity to build his house and continue to care for his family.

He added: “My family remains my biggest supporter over these many years. My wife and children play a key role in my work life and that is a major motivating factor for me to do what I love each day.”

He continued: “I love farming and during my days off, I get the chance to take care of my crops and my livestock. This is the passion for me that I enjoy whenever I am not at the resort serving and contributing to the company and the tourism industry. I enjoy life to the fullest and having my immediate family or my work family being satisfied, that makes my living more meaningful.”

Fabian Angus, transportation manager, was not short of superlatives to describe this transportation administrative driver.

“Garry is trustworthy and creative in handling his many tasks. Someone who is dependable and goal-oriented and could be considered one of the most dynamic drivers in the team. He has covered all the different driving assignments within the organisation and still remains one of the humblest and committed persons to any task given. Garry remains an illustrious team member who prides himself on being punctual and selfless in his duties.”

Dunn shared that his interactions with guests are always exceptional as he recalls driving the shuttle bus for four years earlier in his career with the resorts and is still able to share impacting experiences.

“While relating to guests, I will tell my colleagues, Be genuine and know that this will only make the guests' experience here at the resort more meaningful as they will get the best of Jamaica and help us in promoting the Sandals brand to the rest of the world.'”