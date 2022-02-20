Dust menace grows

They lie on their beds with masks on and windows shut, but not because of COVID-19. It's because they are warding off dust.

Though undeniably happy about the road renovations through the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) which began in January 2017, residents of various communities in St Thomas are irritated by the elongated work time and the dust they have been forced to contend with over the period.

Part B of the SCHIP covers from Harbour View to Albion to Yallahs bridge, Yallahs bridge to Port Antonio, and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley, and is slated to end in March of this year.

Verona Bryan of Grant's Pen sat outside her shop when the Jamaica Observer team visited last Tuesday. Frustratedly, Bryan complained about not being able to open widows and having to be cleaning constantly because of dust from the road work.

“The dust really affects us because as the trucks dem pass, the dust come up with them. So, up this way plagued with the dust. And the water truck (driver) doesn't want to come in the lane and wet the place. We have a real problem with the dust, but I think it's less now. It's not that bad like before. The work a boil down now so a less dust now, but we still have dust,” she said.

“You wipe your hand on the furniture, your counter, and everything has dust. Even if you dust yesterday morning. And I don't think anybody get any recompense or anything. You have a lot of people with asthma, sinus as myself here, and it's terrible. It is very terrible. Nobody really pay us any mind,” she continued.

Bryan told the Sunday Observer that something as routine as doing laundry has to be given second thought.

“You have to know time when fi wash and put out yuh clothes. And yuh dust dem out back when yuh take them up. And when the rain fall now and wash down the mud, a that time the dust start. When it dry and the vehicle dem pass, you know there's a lot of dust. Wi window dem cyaa open,” she said.

Nerissa Bowen rubbed her hand against her closed window and had to run to her outside pipe to wash her hand quickly.

“When the trucks pass, especially big trucks, everything just come over. The house, the windows, everything inside of the house is pure dirt. They are not wetting the road and if they do wet the road, they wet the middle of the road but it's really on the bank that need it. When the big trucks climb on the bank, the dust come over. It affects my sinus so much. Even last night (Monday) I was there sneezing. My God!”

Bowen said she has to clean every two days, which includes spraying windows with a water hose.

“You can't really get up and clean every day. But every moment you look on the floor, as yuh done sweep it, it's pure dirt. Sometimes going out there, I have to wear my mask because of the dirt that is blowing,” she lamented.

Leonie Watson, 59, sits on her veranda with her shirt covering her nose. Her couch is covered with a piece of clear plastic.

“I have to put plastic on my chair outside and take up the seats (cushions). Mi not even keep sheet pon mi bed. By the time you go in there and rub your hand on the bed, a pure dirt. Everything weh yuh put yuh hand pon inna the house a dirt. It's terrible.”

Lambert Martin is a vendor in White Horses. He gets to his stall as early as 6:00 am each day. Every time a vehicle passes, he is covered in dust particles. Martin described the situation to the Sunday Observer as unbearable.

“The place waa wet man. Every time the big truck dem pass, Lord have mercy! When yuh come outa yah all a morning time, a pure flour deh pon the table. Mi agree seh the road waa fix up, but at the same time, you can treat wi better. Send some water come wet up the road and keep dung the dust. The dust a mash we up. Mi nah lie, the dust a mash we up.”

Martin pointed to his products that have to be wiped frequently.

“Every day mi affi go through it. It rough out here. We want the road, but the dust! A the dust we a talk bout. Nothing more, cause the road affi fix.”

In Trinityville, Henna Levy has a bucket with soap water at the side of her house. It would appear as if she set up to wash, but she just leaves it out all day as she has to constantly wash her hands.

“The dust affect wi eyes, wi nose, it give wi cold, it give wi flu, it give wi all sorts of things,” she told the Sunday Observer.

“Wi clothes pon the line dem dirty and they are not wetting the road as they should. If dem did a wet the road as it should be, we wouldn't have so much dust. We glad fi know seh the road really a fix and things like that, but a wah come between it a the problem. We affi leave soap water out fi wash off wi hands because the place dusty. So, we leave out soap water and wash wi hands as we go along,” she went on.

Her neighbour Paulette McIndoe has had to visit the clinic twice in recent times because of the dust.

“Mi really glad seh the road a fix. And we know that everything come with a process. So, the road a fix and we know we have to wait. Nobody cyaa go out there go block road again and burn tyre and demonstrate about road because we are getting road. We see it now and it real visual that we are getting road,” McIndoe said.

“Only the dust really trouble us when the road isn't wet. The road fi wet like two, three times a day like what I see in other areas. A two time me go down a the clinic for sinus problem and it's just about the dust.”

Norma Hibbert Brown of Cottage Pen returned to Jamaica in December 2020. Before her gate, a large pile of gravel sat. With the blow of a “strong breeze,” that spells disaster for the returnee.

“The dust is terrible. It is terrible and they hardly wet the road. When I wake up in the mornings, the state of my verandah is awful. The dust is there. It makes it inside the house too… no matter how you lock up the place. Even when the door is closed the dust comes in. I can write my name every day on my table in the dust. I have to cover my settee because of the dust. Every day I have to clean. I have to wash down the place,” Hibbert Brown lamented.

Up to December 2020, under the SCHIP, it was reported that the Harbour View to Albion to Yallahs bridge segment was 10 per cent completed, the Yallahs bridge to Port Antonio construction was 15 per cent completed, and the Morant Bay to Cedar Valley construction was 40 per cent completed.

A sum of $17.4 billion was allotted in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure to continue implementation of the project, which is being overseen by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with funding from the Exim Bank of China and the Government of Jamaica.

The original cost of the project, for which ground was broken in November 2019, was US$384 million, but last year, it was revealed that the Government will have to foot the tab for additional engineering and consultancy project management services which is now costing over US$133.9 million more than budgeted, to complete.