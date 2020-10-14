Dutch woman is first person to die after getting COVID-19 twice

Dutch woman is first person to die after getting COVID-19 twiceWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
An 89-year-old Dutch woman became the first
person to die after getting COVID-19 twice.
The woman, who had a rare type of bone marrow cancer, had a compromised immune system from the treatment she was receiving for the disease.
However, experts still say her body should have been able to fight off the second bout of the coronavirus because she would have had antibodies from the first, and the cancer treatment “does not necessarily result in life threatening disease.”
The patient was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 this year, and was released after five days later when she only had fatigue as a symptom.
She began chemotherapy for her cancer two months after her coronavirus fight, but developed a fever, cough and had difficulty breathing.
Subsequent tests revealed that she had COVID-19 again and there were no antibodies in her system when tested twice. She died two weeks later.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy