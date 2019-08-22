Dwayne Johnson tops highest-paid actors list

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the highest-paid actor of 2019, according to Forbes magazine’s annual list.

The 47-year-old actor and former professional wrestler made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1 2018 and June 1 2019.

Dwayne – who recently tied the knot with Lauren Hashian – made his impressive earnings thanks to his roles in high-grossing franchise movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where he commands up to 15 per ent of the pool.

The star also received an upfront salary of $23.5 million for the upcoming sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, and banks $700,000 per episode of HBO’s Ballers, as well as making seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

Rounding out the top three highest-paid actors of 2019 are Chris Hemsworth, who earned $76.4 million and Robert Downey Jr., who banked $66 million, both of whom generated most of their revenue from the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.