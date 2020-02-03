e-Gov Jamaica to become new entity by yearend

e-Gov Jamaica is set for major changes by the end of the year as it goes through a transition that is set to enhance how it delivers ICT solutions to the government.

The new entity, the Information and Communication Technology Authority, will be a merger of e-Gov and the office of the Chief Information Officer. The move was previously approved by parliament.

The new entity will have a mandate to improve the use of technology by developing a sustainable digital agenda across ministries, departments and agencies.

The effect of the move is that governmental services dispensed to residents will be streamlined and more efficient.