e-Gov Jamaica to become new entity by yearend

e-Gov Jamaica to become new entity by yearendMonday, February 03, 2020
|
e-Gov Jamaica is set for major changes by the end of the year as it goes through a transition that is set to enhance how it delivers ICT solutions to the government.
The new entity, the Information and Communication Technology Authority, will be a merger of e-Gov and the office of the Chief Information Officer. The move was previously approved by parliament.
The new entity will have a mandate to improve the use of technology by developing a sustainable digital agenda across ministries, departments and agencies.
The effect of the move is that governmental services dispensed to residents will be streamlined and more efficient.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy