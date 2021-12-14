Eager seniors turn out for booster jabs

Eager seniors turn out for booster jabsTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
BY BRITTNY HUTCHINSON
|
SCORES of senior citizens went to various vaccination sites yesterday to get their COVID-19 booster jabs, some of whom said they took it for increased protection against the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, should it get to our shores.
At St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew, 76-year-old Ivan Stephenson said he did not think twice about getting the additional jab.
“The moment I heard the booster was available, I decided to come out today. My view is that it's a matter of weighing the risk, and nothing in life is guaranteed,” Stephenson told the Jamaica Observer.
“I do believe that if I take the vaccine, along with the booster, in the event that I get COVID-19 I think my immune system will be better able to fight off the coronavirus. I will be able to recover at home instead of ending up in [the] intensive care unit in the hospital,” he added.
Eighty-seven-year-old Vernon Clarke agreed.
“That's why I am here. It will also make me feel safer from the coronavirus overall. I would encourage everybody to take it — whether seniors or anybody else. They should certainly come and get it,” said Clarke.
Ninety-five-year-old Murdell Richards said, “I have to take it, and I got the go-ahead to do so. I should be more secure from the coronavirus.”
At the same location an 84-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said that she had no objection to taking the booster jab.
“They are offering it to this age and I got my two doses already. I am a believer in taking the vaccines,” she said.
Meanwhile, 26-year-old medical doctor Errol Green is imploring others to take the boosters.
“Definitely. We need to keep the antibodies up if you are going to prevent serious infections from COVID-19. Everybody should get their booster so that we can eventually come out of this pandemic,” he said.
At Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre at The University of the West Indies, Dr Praimanand Singh told the Observer that more than 200 people came for booster shots.
“It went well. We had a lot of people showing up for their boosters — mainly it was for the Pfizer. A few health-care workers also came to get theirs. I am suspecting that they're holding back a little for the senior people to get theirs,” he said, adding that he anticipates a better turnout today.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy