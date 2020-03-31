Early morning quake rattles Caribbean islands

Early morning quake rattles Caribbean islandsTuesday, March 31, 2020
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 rattled several Caribbean islands during the early hours of Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake occurred at 2.42 am (local time) on Tuesday.
It was located at Latitude: 17.24N, Longitude: 62.04W and at a depth of 103-kilometres (km).
The SRI said that the quake was felt 25 km north-west of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 77km east of Basseterre, St. Kitts- Nevis and 123 km north-west of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.
