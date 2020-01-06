Earthquake hits Puerto Rico damaging homes

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico before dawn on Monday (Jan 6).

While there were no immediate reported casualties, the earthquake unleashed small landslides, caused power outages, and severely damaged homes.

The US territory has been shaking for the past week, but this earthquake is the strongest to hit.

Last week Monday, an earthquake struck at 6:32 am just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of six miles, according to the US Geological Service.

And then another earthquake at magnitude 5.1 struck the Spanish-speaking country, at 10:51 a.m.