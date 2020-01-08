Two earthquakes strike Iran near nuclear plant

Two earthquakes strike Iran near nuclear plantWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Two light earthquakes rattled sections of the Islamic Republic of Iran near the country’s controversial nuclear plant on Wednesday, January 8.
According to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first tremor, a magnitude 4.9, struck at 2:20 am, 17 kilometres south-south-east of the town of Borazjan. The town is around 30 miles away from the Bushehr nuclear reactor.
Another quake, with a magnitude 4.5, hit the town at 3:15 am — this time somewhat closer at 10 kilometres south-east of Borazjan.
There are no reports of casualties or damage, the state-run IRNA news agency indicated.
The USGS further noted that the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres, indicating that it was a natural event and not linked to Iran’s missile attacks on US airbases.
Wednesday’s quake is the second in a week following the magnitude 5.5 temblor that struck section of Iran and neighbours Afghanistan on January 1.
The New Year’s Day earthquake was recoded 11:29 pm, some 29 kilometres from Sangan in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province.
