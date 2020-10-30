Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14

A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said.

A small tsunami struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir, the city in western Turkey that was the worst affected, said Haluk Ozener, director of the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute.

At least 12 people were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, including one who drowned, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.