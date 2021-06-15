East Kingston tense after morning murders

East Kingston tense after morning murdersTuesday, June 15, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
Tension is heavy in sections of east Kingston after the shooting death of a man yesterday morning and what was believed to be a reprisal killing shortly after.
Residents, for the most part, were tight-lipped about the murders; however, the few who were willing to speak told the Jamaica Observer that they could have stemmed from a long-time feud between gangsters.
Both murders were committed before 11:00 am. Up to yesterday evening police were unable to provide much information.
The Observer was told that the first victim, who lived at McGregor Gully, was shot while driving a motorcycle along Langston Road, very close to Mountain View Police Station.
Moments later, a second man was shot dead at nearby Burgher Gully.
The murders have left residents worried that more violence will erupt in the community.
“A so di man dem always start off dem rubbish. From dem one and two thing yah start yuh know seh it a go wicked,” one resident told the Observer.
Marlon Anderson, a brother of one of the victims, said he was at work when he heard at least four explosions. Shortly after he received news that his brother had been killed.
He wasn't able to provide his brother's full name or any other personal information, explaining that they never grew up together. However, he said the brother, whom he knew only as “Juvenile”, would visit him every now and again.
“A work mi deh and mi just get weak, star. Mi sidung right yah so and when mi check a stock, mi hear seh mi bredda dead. To how mi feel, mi not even guh round deh guh look pon him. Right now mi a talk to you, mi weak,” he said, sharing that his brother sold cigarettes and other forms of tobacco to make a living.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy