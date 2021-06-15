East Kingston tense after morning murders

Tension is heavy in sections of east Kingston after the shooting death of a man yesterday morning and what was believed to be a reprisal killing shortly after.

Residents, for the most part, were tight-lipped about the murders; however, the few who were willing to speak told the Jamaica Observer that they could have stemmed from a long-time feud between gangsters.

Both murders were committed before 11:00 am. Up to yesterday evening police were unable to provide much information.

The Observer was told that the first victim, who lived at McGregor Gully, was shot while driving a motorcycle along Langston Road, very close to Mountain View Police Station.

Moments later, a second man was shot dead at nearby Burgher Gully.

The murders have left residents worried that more violence will erupt in the community.

“A so di man dem always start off dem rubbish. From dem one and two thing yah start yuh know seh it a go wicked,” one resident told the Observer.

Marlon Anderson, a brother of one of the victims, said he was at work when he heard at least four explosions. Shortly after he received news that his brother had been killed.

He wasn't able to provide his brother's full name or any other personal information, explaining that they never grew up together. However, he said the brother, whom he knew only as “Juvenile”, would visit him every now and again.

“A work mi deh and mi just get weak, star. Mi sidung right yah so and when mi check a stock, mi hear seh mi bredda dead. To how mi feel, mi not even guh round deh guh look pon him. Right now mi a talk to you, mi weak,” he said, sharing that his brother sold cigarettes and other forms of tobacco to make a living.