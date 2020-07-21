Eastern Caribbean braces for storm threat this week

Within the next two days, sections of the

eastern Caribbean may face its first major storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane

season.

Meteorologists have raised the likelihood of the low-pressure system churning in the central Atlantic Ocean developing into a tropical storm, at 90 per cent on Tuesday afternoon (July 21).

It is a marked increase from the 60 per cent chance anticipated just hours ago, and if the forecast by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) pans out, Gonzalo will be the seventh named storm of the season.

Gonzalo would also break a 15-year record by becoming the earliest seventh-storm formation since Gert on July 24, 2005.

National Hurricane Center now gives 90% chance of named storm formation in the central tropical Atlantic in next 48 hours. If it gets named, it will be Gonzalo. Current record for earliest 7th named storm formation in the Atlantic is Gert on July 24, 2005.

“The low pressure system located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean continues to show signs of organization. If these trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later this afternoon,” the NHC tweeted.

"The low pressure system located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean continues to show signs of organization. If these trends continue, advisories could be initiated on a tropical depression later this afternoon," the National Hurricane Center tweeted.

The Barbados Meteorological Service, in a statement this morning, said it is closely monitoring the system which was located 2,280 kilometres east-south-east of the island.

The Barbadian Met Service further indicated that the low-pressure system slowly churns west towards the Caribbean at 16 kilometres/hour and expects its motion to continue for the next 24 hours before making a gradual turn west-north-westerly.