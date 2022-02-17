Economy grows 4.4 per cent in 2021

AMID continued COVID-19 restrictions and other challenges in the local and global environment, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) reported 4.4 per cent growth for the economy between January to December of last year relative to the previous year.

The entity, in presenting the preliminary estimates at a quarterly briefing held Wednesday, said that a similar 4.4 per cent growth in both the goods producing and services industries following facilitated higher real value added in sectoral gross domestic product (GDP) out-turns.

“All industries recorded growth in output with the exception of the mining and quarrying industry (largely affected by a closure of the Jamalco alumina plant after a fire last year). Growth during 2021 was led by hotels and restaurants up 36.4 per cent, construction up 9.1 per cent, agriculture up 7.9 per cent and wholesale and retail trade up 6.6 per cent,” said Wayne Henry, director general of the PIOJ, in a presentation of the estimates.

For the last quarter of the 2021 calendar year, Henry further reported that the economy saw an increase of six per cent in GDP growth during the October to December period. He cited a significant relaxation of the COVID containment measures including increased operating hours for businesses, upticks in economic activities, higher levels of employment and increased business and consumer confidence as the primary facilitators of this growth.

During that quarter, the goods producing sector saw marginal growth of 0.4 per cent after strong sectors such as mining and quarrying went down almost 65 per cent and manufacturing by 0.9 per cent. Agriculture and construction, however, drove the growth in this area, increasing by 12.1 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively. This, following more favorable weather conditions this season, a boom in construction activities across the island and real increases of some 16.6 per cent in the sale of construction-related inputs.

The services industry during the quarter grew at a stronger 7.8 per cent, largely driven by out-turns of 9.6 per cent in the wholesale and retail sector, 10 per cent in other services, eight per cent in transport, storage and communication, 5.7 per cent in electricity and water and 76.2 per cent in the more resilient hotels and restaurant sector.

“Stopover visitor arrivals for the months of October and November 2021 increased by 186.3 per cent relative to the similar period in 2020. The performance of the industry benefited from increased vaccination and the relaxation of the previously implemented public health and social measures in main source markets as well as initiatives such as the establishment of a resilient corridor domestically,” Henry noted.

“Cruise passenger arrivals for the months of October and November totalled 32,719 from 24 ship calls, relative to none in the corresponding period of 2020. Total visitor expenditure was also estimated to have increased by 48.1 per cent to $US379.7 million for the months of October and November 2021,” he added.

In light of last year's performance and notwithstanding the current challenges, the director general said the outlook remains generally positive, noting that a further easing of the COVID-19 containment measures, higher vaccination rates and a potential disuse of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) could facilitate continued resumption and expansion of economic activities in most industries. Hinged to these positive outcomes is a short -erm projection for the economy to grow within a range of five to seven per cent between January to March of this year and seven to nine per cent for the full fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022).

Henry, in pointing to some potential downside risk, highlighted the emergence of new and more aggressive variants of the coronavirus along with a deterioration in geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine among the most adverse factors likely to impact the prospects for growth.

“Russia is a major producer of commodities such as oil and grains. This may have implications for inflation globally,” Henry said.

Inflation in recent time has continued to pose as a major cause for concern across the globe. Locally, it has for the last few months breached the Bank of Jamaica's upper limit and substantially led to rising prices and interest rates. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) this week reported inflation of 9.7 per cent for January, the highest it has been since 2013.