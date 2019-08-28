Ed Sheeran taking 18-month break

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from touring for “18 months”.

The 28-year-old musician wrapped up his lengthy ‘Divide Tour’ with a show in Chantry Park, Ipswich, on Monday, and has said the performance not only marked the last gig of the tour, but also his last for the next year and a half, as he plans to take a break.

Speaking on stage, he said: “As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now, and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here, and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker has played to around nine million people on his extensive tour, which was recently named the biggest tour ever, – and Ed likened the end of the chapter to “breaking up with a girlfriend.”