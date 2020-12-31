Edinson Cavani gets three-match ban by FA over racist social media post

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been given a three-match ban and fined £100,000 (US $136,594) by the English Football Association because of a racist social media post.

The Uruguayan thanked a follower on his Instagram story last month using the phrase “gracias negrito,” which translates to “thank you, little Black one.”

In South Africa, that term can be seen as affectionate but it’s not the same in other parts of the world.

When it was brought to his attention, Cavani issued an apology saying “the last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently.”

But in a statement today, the FA said the post was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute”

In addition to the ban and fine, Cavani must also complete “face-to-face education.”

In a statement responding to the three-match ban, Manchester United said Cavani would not contest the charge. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football.”