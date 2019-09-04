Edna Manley gets new board of directors

Edna Manley gets new board of directorsWednesday, September 04, 2019
Cabinet has approved a new Board of directors for the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA).
Marigold Harding remains as chair, along with ex-officio member and Principal of the college, Dr. Nicholeen DeGrasse-Johnson. Donahue Martin also previously on the Board, is vice-chairman. There are six new members: Coleen Douglas, Dr. Tamika Benjamin, Professor Sylvia Kouwenberg, Dorraine Reid, Jo-Anne Archibald, and Alison Dixon-Stone.
Seven members of the previous Board have been retained.
Education minister Karl Samuda made the announcement Wednesday (Sept 4) at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. The new Board will be in place for three years, effective immediately.
The EMCVPA has been at the centre of controversy since May after a female student made public claims that a male lecturer sexually harassed her.
