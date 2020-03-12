Education gets big cut of Jamaica’s budget

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has received the largest share of the Government’s $853.5-billion Budget for 2020/21, totalling some $117 billion.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, said that the provision is $5 billion more than the allocation for 2019/20 and represents the largest increase for the upcoming fiscal year, outside of sums earmarked for debt interest repayments.

Additionally, Clarke said it represents 22 per cent of the earmarked non-debt expenditure of just over $491 billion for 2020/21.

He made the disclosure as he opened the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 10).

Clarke advised that the Government has earmarked $1.1 billion of the Education Ministry’s provision to the Primary and Secondary School Infrastructure Project.

This, he added, will facilitate the removal of more schools from the shift system, construction of more classrooms and upgrading of other school facilities.