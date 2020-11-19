Education Minister lauds D&G Foundation’s digital initiative aimed at improving schools

The Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation latest initiative aimed at injecting $2.5 million into the development of infrastructure at five schools has been lauded by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams.

D&G Foundation launched its social media driven contest dubbed ‘5 for 5’ in late October, encouraging schools to share, via video posts, what improvements they would make to their institution’s infrastructure if they are given the $500,000 grant.

Williams said the initiative was particularly welcomed in an unprecedented time like now.

“These are unforeseen and unprecedented times we are living in as we try to settle down in this new normal of wearing masks, practising social distancing and online learning. Despite all this, we must play our part to ensure our children receive the education they deserve and the necessary support from their schools,” Williams said.

Foundation board member Dianne Ashton-Smith said that the initiative reflected the organisation’s core values which include youth empowerment and educational development.

“This donation is an opportunity for us to show our solidarity with the schools,” said Ashton-Smith.

The ‘5 for 5’ Promotion, which is powered by Malta, will run until November 27, with the top five schools with the most votes on social media receiving $500,000 each.