Education ministry opposed to transfer charges

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is against the idea of secondary schools requesting fees to process transfers for students.

“The ministry would like to make it clear that there should be no charge for transfer,” it said in an e-mail response to Jamaica Observer questions.

A number of parents have been trying to get their children into 'name brand' secondary schools, following the official release of Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results recently.

Reports indicate that parents are paying some schools between $2,000 and $3,000 for copies of the application forms, well aware that their child stands only a slim chance of being accepted.

The ministry said that while it is not aware of any rush for transfers this year, it does not facilitate the general transfer of students.

However, it said it will only assist “in cases of proximity where a student may have been placed at a school in which would require travelling long distances from home to school.”

The PEP exam results were announced by Education Minister Fayval Williams.

A total of 31,479, or 84.44 per cent of students who sat PEP exam were placed in one of their preferred schools.

Williams said that in addition to the students who were placed in one of the schools, they selected a further 4,315 or 11.58 per cent who were placed in secondary schools that are in proximity to the schools they currently attend.

She also said a further 2.09 per cent or 778 students were placed manually in secondary schools in proximity to the address they submitted at registration.

— Brittny Hutchinson