Education Ministry partners with One on One and FLOW to expand online learning options

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with One-on-One Educational Services Limited and Flow have begin providing students and teachers with ‘zero-rated data’ access to a Learning Management System for an initial two weeks period.

The roll-out of the system commenced On Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The platform provides live public classes, while also giving teachers the opportunity to teach privately. The learning content is also aligned with the National Standards Curriculum, CSEC, City and Guilds and CAPE syllabi.

Stephen Price, Country Manager of Flow Jamaica said FLOW is very excited to be apart of this partnership.

” As Jamaica’s largest internet service provider, we are extremely pleased to partner with the Ministry on this timely and extremely worthwhile initiative. It is important that our educators and students have access the critical resources needed to ensure that our nation’s children can continue their studies without the worry of data affordability during these challenging times. This partnership will bring huge benefits to our nation’s children and the platform will become a useful tool for both educators and students even beyond this global pandemic,” he said.

Flow, for the past four years, has partnered with One on One Educational Services Limited to power the Flow Study portal – now subscription free – and other initiatives within the Caribbean region to bring educational support to students affected by disaster.

Students from Grades 1 – 13 will be able to access live public classes according to a set timetable. The full complement of subjects will become available in two phases.

The One on One/Flow platform will also allow teachers to create a profile to invite and engage with their own students.

Instructions for students to access the link to the One on One/Flow platform and the timetable for live classes may be found on the MoEYI’s website at www.moey.gov.jm

In addition to the Live Public Classes, Grade 1 – 13 students can also access self-paced content in several subject areas on the platform, free of cost.

President & CEO of the e-learning provider, Ricardo Allen said this kind of initiative is crucial in a time like this.

“This partnership allows more students and teachers to come together in the online space than was possible before, Although schools are closed, learning must continue and our platform makes it easy for teachers to carry on with their lessons and engage with students. The platform is also a valuable resource hub for students because they can access up to 18 syllabuses and other study material in a personalized or interactive way,” he said.

The Ministry is aware that not all schools may have access to platforms to allow teachers to continue engaging their students and as such limited number of Zoom accounts will also be available each day for one-hour sessions for teachers who may wish to use this medium to engage their students. When this option is activated, students who have received a link to the class will be able to participate in the lesson.

Instructions on how to access an account and generate a link will be sent to principals via Bulletin. Principals are being asked to share this information with their teachers.

Online Support

Online live chat support will be available to users six days each week, Monday to Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Persons needing help can also visit the website at https://1on1support.1on1lms.com or email the help desk at support@1on1ts.com