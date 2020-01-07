Education Ministry to undergo scrutiny from auditor-general

The Auditor General’s Department will be visiting a number of Ministries, Agencies and Departments this year to scrutinize their operations.

Chief among these are the Ministry of Education and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) which was in the media for a large portion of last year for what has been deemed as irregularities with how money was being appropriated.

The bad press continued with the arrest of former Education Minister Ruel Reid, president of the CMU Fritz Pinnock, Reid wife Sharen Reid their daughter Sharelle Reid and St Ann Councillor Kim Brown-Lawrence.

They are currently before the court on corruption charges.

Both entities—the Education Ministry and the CMU—will be the first of nine that will be audited throughout the course of 2020 and that report is expected to be submitted to Parliament in the first quarter of the year.

The others include the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, HEART Trust NTA, The Ministry of Tourism, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, the Jamaica Library Service and the Ministry of Local Government.