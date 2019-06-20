Educators, parents hail PEP night classes

AS teachers, parents and students await the results of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which are expected to be released by the Ministry of Education this week, educators at Rose Gordon Kindergarten and Preparatory School in Kingston are reflecting on the night classes the school held to prepare candidates.

Leading up to the sitting of the new national test, which replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), school Principal Helen Thomas and grade six teacher Dawn Hewitt conducted the extra classes, which attracted a fee, initially from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Fridays and from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturdays. However, after some consideration, the hours for the Friday classes were changed to 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Thomas told the Jamaica Observer that the classes were introduced to sharpen the students' academic and critical thinking capabilities ahead of PEP.

“It is the first year of the PEP exam and, you know, it was different strategies with the children learning and receiving the information, so we had to put in extra work because we wanted to maintain our results,” the principal said, adding that it was customary for her students to do well in GSAT.

She explained that the school compound was quieter at nights and that more work was done during these sessions because the children were more focused.

“Some people may talk negatively about the late hours, but from what I noticed, it was no problem for the children because they wanted to learn; and when we reduced the hours on Fridays they were upset,” she said.

Hewitt told the Observer that the children understood the purpose of the classes.

“I told them I was not there to teach, but to hear what they didn't fully understand. They were students who volunteered to tell you what exactly they did not understand, and we worked. The time seemed to be long, but it ran off very quickly; and when you told them it was time to leave, you would hear all of them say at once, 'Miss, already?'” recounted Hewitt.

The teacher added that parents strongly supported the night classes.

“Parents would come midway the classes and bring dinner for the children. Others would bring snacks so that when we took break the children had something to eat,” Hewitt said.

Thomas, who also taught during the night sessions, said that security measures — including increased security presence and frequent patrolling of classrooms — were implemented to ensure the students' safety.

“Heightened security measures were implemented at the institution to ensure that both teachers and students functioned in a safe environment,” she said.

These measures also extended to children getting home safely.

“If you know me, no student was going through that gate unless an adult was taking them. Who couldn't come for the child arranged a taxi to pick them up, and the children were familiar with the taxi drivers,” the principal insisted.

Janet Barrows, whose child Mathoni Brooks attends the school, had high praises for both the principal and grade six teacher.

“I think this was a giant move made by both Miss Thomas and Miss Hewitt in preparing the students for the first staging of PEP exam. Never in the history of primary level education had an educator gone to such great lengths to see that their students are successful,” Barrows said. “It takes a great person to stay such long periods with the students, as well as get them settled. Job well done.”