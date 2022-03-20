Educators, senior students happy about opening up; but cloud of caution lingers

Educators and student leaders are conflicted.

While they rejoice because of the withdrawal of all measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and a reopening of the entertainment industry, they think cautiously about whether there will be COVID-19 spikes weeks from now, disrupting face-to-face classes yet again.

Theronie Hunt, head girl of St Hugh's High School, told the Jamaica Observer that the situation is two-fold.

“With the resumption of face-to-face classes and additional factors such as campus and classroom sizes when compared to the number of students in which a school facilitates, inevitably looser measures would allow schools to achieve a level of normality in their day-to-day operations. Though this is important, it becomes a no-win situation when normality does not necessarily coincide with the safety of staff and students,” Hunt said.

“With the possible transmission of COVID-19, they are always at risk and the rippling effect that could occur if someone becomes infected is concerning. With the Disaster Risk Management Act being lifted by the Government, there will be no serious enforcement of mask wearing and sanitising protocols. Thus, putting them at greater risk of infection but allowing them to operate in a less restrictive environment.”

Roberto Morgan, head boy of St Jago High School, told the Sunday Observer that amidst ongoing debates about discontinuing all COVID-19 protocols, he believes educators and students stood to bear its implications.

“With the full resumption of face-to-face classes, tighter COVID-19 measures would be impractical, especially within schools where there are space constraints. Furthermore, whether there be restrictions or loose measures, schools are still at considerable risk,” he reasoned.

“At this point, students are forced to weigh quality education against their public safety and any in a precarious position if there should be another wave of COVID-19.”

Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) President Winston Smith told the Sunday Observer that any stance taken by educators will invite criticism.

“It's a no-win situation for teachers. If we say don't relax, they tell you that teachers are insensitive, and it put us in a negative light. If we say relax, they say how is it that you want to relax and the teachers are very cautious. The country doesn't depend on the education sector alone to run… there are other sector of the society that are struggling, which impacts the teachers as well,” he said.

“If parents are depending on dance to keep, or parties to keep so they can do their little vending to get money to buy the necessary supplies for school; if those don't happen, then it puts a little stress on their ability to effectively assist in the educational outcome of our students,” he continued.

At the same time, Smith added, the country should proceed with caution.

“It's really a difficult situation for us to come down on any particular side. We are in a difficult spot. It's something that we have to play by ear. We are mindful that the education sector requires all hands on deck and we are also mindful that many of the parents are out of earning possibilities because of the shutdown of various sectors that is necessary for them to earn something. We have to ensure that we really operate in a manner that will see to our own safety, and the collective safety of our schools.”

Morgan said that in-person learning has allowed for more interactive learning.

“The school spirit and the presence of my peers within the classroom space have also played an important role. I believe teachers are able to teach more effectively and be more efficient in their delivery. If another spike should occur, schools may have to possibly reduce the number of students on campus or worst-case scenario, return completely to online learning. This would most certainly dampen the momentum and spirits of students approaching examinations.”

Jordon Williams, head boy at Calabar High School, told the Sunday Observer: “I do believe it is a no-win situation for educators and students, as if we want to protect them, we should still observe all protocols at least in schools because now students and even some educators view it as a free for all. They will feel the need not to wear mask as the measures are relaxed, even though COVID is still around. Another reason it is a no-win situation is our vaccination rate being where it is – 22.5 per cent – as compared to other countries that have relaxed their measures being at 50 per vent and up.”

Like his peers, Williams championed that physical learning is incomparable.

“There is nothing that can beat face-to-face learning. It has been going very good, getting all the necessary content needed for the exams. Having another spike would definitely disrupt the current progress right now.”

Danielle Howell, a prefect at Ardenne High School, also said the situation was akin to a double-edged sword.

“It is a no-win situation. Due to the fact that we all wish to protect our students and physical classes, many wish for looser measures. There is really no better alternative because being confined doesn't exactly help the students when it comes to education and masks are very suffocating in my experience, whilst the looser measures can leave way to more health problems. Honestly, this argument can't be solved unless there is a permanent solution to COVID-19.”

“Face-to-face classes have made learning a lot easier and not being in my comfort zone, my bedroom, has allowed me to pay more attention in classes. I am actually genuinely surprised that there hasn't been a spike to disrupt this because it's been a little difficult to keep certain regulations due to disruptive students, but I believe as long as we maintain a good distance from one another, it will be hard to disrupt considering,” Howell added.

President of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (JAPSS) Linvern Wright said if the sector is forced to revert to virtual learning as the primary mode of education as a result of benching the DRMA, it will be unfortunate.

“With the present lack in technological support, it will be a disaster. We don't have the kind of connectivity across the island that can support learning in the consistent [way] we would want to be online with the children. The other thing that is a problem is the levels of poverty that exist,” he told the Sunday Observer.

“In rural areas, there are many parents who cannot support as they have to work, and the kind of home support that would need to be there for the children to be online and be engaged will be a challenge. Until we get many of those things fixed, the online learning approach can only be complementary to what we're doing in terms of face-to-face.”

Hunt agreed, saying that though online learning provided more flexibility, face-to-face learning improved her drive for learning.

“I can attest that at times I became complacent and anxious in my studies online and it slightly affected the quality of work I produced as a student. I think that not only has face-to-face classes been beneficial to my academics in the way that I get to be more interactive and hands-on with learning, but it made me realise the importance of school in regard to socialisation, which serves as an important stress and anxiety relief factor for many students who struggle with productivity,” she said.

“In the peak season for studying, another spike in cases will significantly disrupt the level of focus and commitment as the interaction facilitated through face-to-face is crucial for students sitting external examinations.”

Wright said if doing away with the measures proves to be problematic; it is still a chance that had to be taken.

“If it is that it doesn't work out, the whole world is taking a chance. This dilemma has faced education in all countries. It really is because of fatigue and the burn it has brought on many of us psychologically, educationally, socially. You're relieved for these things to happen.”

But what must happen going forward, Wright added, is that “If it gets to a point where it becomes a crisis again, then we know what to do, having done things in the past. Minimise certain contact, wear our masks, ensure that we have social distancing. I think we are in a better place.

“We have to just trust that what they are doing is in the best interest. One of the things we have to stop doing is treating this as a sectorial response. Just know it is a human response because there is no way that educators can want what really is in the best interest of everyone.”

At this point, he said, there should be no arguments for or against.

“What we really have to pay attention to is whether or not the Government is making these decisions in the best interest of everyone, with the best information they have at the time. And if we trust that, I don't know if there's something that we should agree or disagree with. It's just a matter of what the facts are.”