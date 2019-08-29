EduCom presents $2M in scholarship to 86 students

EduCom Co-operative Credit Union has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to 86 students for the upcoming academic year.

The students are at the primary and tertiary level.

The scholarships were presented to the students at EduCom’s annual award ceremony at the Knutsford Court Hotel, in Kingston.

Chief executive officer at Educom, Elvis King, encouraged the recipients to always seek to learn and gain knowledge.

“The more time spent on something, the more knowledgeable you become. Focus on those things that really matter,” King said.