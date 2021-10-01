EduFocal inks deal with Mayberry in push to raise capital

BROKERAGE firm, Mayberry Investments Limited has announced that it will now act as financial advisor to Jamaica's leading social learning platform, EduFocal, as the online social learning portal seeks to raise capital.

“Mayberry is always looking for fruitful and impactful partnerships. This one ranks very highly for us and we are happy to assist in any way we can to bolster the efforts of EduFocal,” said Dan Theoc, senior vice-president, investment banking of Mayberry Investments.

EduFocal said it is focused on using technology to enrich the learning experience outside of the classroom as well as to help ideate and innovate the way we move forward with technology in education.

The purpose and objectives of the platform have become even more critical and necessary especially due to the negative impact of the pandemic on regular learning experiences.

Founded by Gordon Swaby and Paul Allen, EduFocal now sees the need to grow to reach even more students.

“Our intuitive product boosts student's comprehension and retention skills through fun means. We want to be the Caribbean's premiere learning platform but to do so we require the right guidance, financial advice and direction.

“We are elated about our continued collaboration and partnership with Mayberry Investments, a formidable force in investments – two premier companies coming together to make a positive impact. We look forward to increasing our success with their support and guidance,” said Swaby as he declared that EduFocal continues to grow exponentially and has its eyes set on being accessible to students all across the region.

“We pride ourselves on being able to deliver quality solutions and have developed the capabilities to expand regionally in the short term. Mayberry's input will be critical as we take this major step,” Swaby added.

In the meantime, Mayberry Investments' CEO Gary Peart said the partnership is extremely meaningful because of the expected benefits on the education system.

“Mayberry is a strong proponent of youth development and educational growth. We think that EduFocal is the right stimulus for growth in both education and general development of our youth. This agreement will strengthen EduFocal's impact on so many students and we are happy to be a part of any positive impetus that can drive growth from the community level to the national and regional level,” said Peart.