Egypt tells Elon Musk aliens did not build its pyramids

Egypt tells Elon Musk aliens did not build its pyramidsMonday, August 03, 2020
|
By now you might be aware that billionaire Elon Musk has some kind of a fascination with aliens. The latest display of this was when he tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens.
The SpaceX bossâ€™s tweet was in support of conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in their construction. And while people called out the billionaire tweet as being racist, Egyptâ€™s international co-operation ministerÂ has invited Musk to visit the country and see for himself. She says seeing the tombs of the pyramid builders would be that aliens were definitely not involved.
Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video in Arabic, posted on social saying Muskâ€™s argument was a â€œcomplete hallucinationâ€.
â€œI found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,â€ he was quoted saying.
And it looked like that was enough to get Musk to rethink. He later tweeted a link to a BBC History site about the lives of the pyramid builders.
