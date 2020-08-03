Egypt tells Elon Musk aliens did not build its pyramids

By now you might be aware that billionaire Elon Musk has some kind of a fascination with aliens. The latest display of this was when he tweeted that the Egyptian pyramids were built by aliens.

Aliens built the pyramids obvâ€” Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

The SpaceX bossâ€™s tweet was in support of conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in their construction. And while people called out the billionaire tweet as being racist, Egyptâ€™s international co-operation ministerÂ has invited Musk to visit the country and see for himself. She says seeing the tombs of the pyramid builders would be that aliens were definitely not involved.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you Ÿš€. â€” Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4August 1, 2020

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short video in Arabic, posted on social saying Muskâ€™s argument was a â€œcomplete hallucinationâ€.

â€œI found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves,â€ he was quoted saying.

And it looked like that was enough to get Musk to rethink. He later tweeted a link to a BBC History site about the lives of the pyramid builders.