What a spectacle! Egyptian mummies paraded through Cairo

What a spectacle! Egyptian mummies paraded through CairoSunday, April 04, 2021
Twenty-two royal mummies were paraded through the streets of Egypt’s capital, Cairo, on their way to their new home in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation.
It was quite the spectacle which large crowds. Authorities had to shut down roads along the Nile.
The multimillion-dollar ceremony included 18 kings and four queens making the 7km journey (four miles) from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo’s Tahrir Square to their new resting place.
The 22 royals in the convoy were mostly from the New Kingdom.
As the royal mummies arrived at the museum, which was officially inaugurated on Saturday, cannons fired a 21-gun salute.
