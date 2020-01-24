Eiffel Tower closed amid protests sweeping France

Eiffel Tower closed amid protests sweeping FranceFriday, January 24, 2020
|
Parisâ€™ iconic Eiffel Tower is closed, as France
is rocked by nationwide strike action against a divisive retirement reforms
bill by President Emmanuel Macron.
The major tourist attraction, managed by SETE, made the announcement on its official Twitter page.
â€œDue to a national strike, Iâ€™m closed today. Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge,â€ the Eiffel Tower tweeted.
So far, only the Eiffel Tower has been fully shut down in Paris, however, the Versailles complex and the Louvre Museum have warned visitors that closures could soon follow.
It is the third time that the Eiffel Tower has been closed since the start of the strikes in early December, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.
The closure comes as President Macron advances a sweeping pension reform bill amid ongoing nationwide rallies, which intensified today.
Friday also marks the day that Franceâ€™s Council of Ministers will decide the fate of the divisive pension reform bill.
According to reports from AFP, union activists gathered in eastern Paris today, marching all the way to the city centre. Similar rallies were held in other cities, as hopes to derail the reform plans are still high.
