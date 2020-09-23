Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threatWednesday, September 23, 2020
|
French
police evacuated the Eiffel Tower in Paris following a phone-in bomb threat
earlier today (September 23).
Tourists were moved from the famed landmark and the area around the tower blockaded after the unknown caller said a bomb had been placed inside the structure.
Streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza were cordoned off, but police found no evidence of a bomb.
The restrictions were lifted a couple of hours later where some tourists were observed walking near the tower, which received about 25,000 daily visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy