Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

French

police evacuated the Eiffel Tower in Paris following a phone-in bomb threat

earlier today (September 23).

Tourists were moved from the famed landmark and the area around the tower blockaded after the unknown caller said a bomb had been placed inside the structure.

Streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza were cordoned off, but police found no evidence of a bomb.

The restrictions were lifted a couple of hours later where some tourists were observed walking near the tower, which received about 25,000 daily visitors before the COVID-19 pandemic.