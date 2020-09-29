Eight COVID deaths in Jamaica, 24-day-old baby among 238 new cases

Eight COVID deaths in Jamaica, 24-day-old baby among 238 new casesTuesday, September 29, 2020
|
For a second
time in a few days, Jamaica has recorded eight coronavirus-related deaths, bringing
the tally to 101.
Six of the eight people who died are from St Catherine. Five of the deceased from St Catherine are males between the ages of 59 and 96 years old. One 28-year-old female from St Catherine has also died. The other fatalities are an 82-year-old female from St Ann and a 78-year-old male from Clarendon.
Two deaths are currently under investigation while there was one coincidental death.
Meanwhile, a 24-day-old baby is among the 238 new COVID-19 cases in the country. St Catherine recorded 61 new cases, while Kingston and St Andrew had 51. Jamaica has now recorded 6,408 cases.
With 29 recoveries, there are now 4,451 active cases in the island.
