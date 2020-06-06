Eight healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Eight healthcare professionals have so

far tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), says Jamaica’s Minister of

Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton, speaking during the COVID-19 virtual press briefing at the Ministry in Kingston on Thursday, said the confirmations are an indication of the risks that frontline workers face daily.

“Remember, they are the ones who have to go there and interact. They are the ones who travelled into the communities. They are the first point, normally, of contact as it relates to positive cases under the public health infrastructure,” he added.

He noted healthcare workers globally are most at risk, even though they are properly attired in their personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Invariably, some, unfortunately, do end up getting the virus. We do, however, what is necessary to secure them through PPEs, and also through treatment in the public health system,” he said.