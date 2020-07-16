Eight-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Jamaica

Eight-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in JamaicaThursday, July 16, 2020
|
An eight-month-old child was confirmed as Jamaica’s most recent coronavirus (COVID-19) case yesterday (July 15).
The male child, who is a resident of St Catherine, recently arrived on a flight from the United States and was confirmed with the virus, said the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The confirmation brought the island’s total to 763, with 647 recoveries.
There are currently 83 active cases being monitored, approximately 11% of the island’s tally, while 23 have returned to their country of origin.
The Ministry further said there are no moderately or critically ill patients at this time.
Additionally, three persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities while 17,051 are quarantined at home.
