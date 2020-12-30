Eight travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Cayman

The total number of coronavirus cases in Cayman has risen to 326, after eight travellers to the island tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, who shared the results yesterday, 475 tests have been carried out since December 24.

Lee said the eight who tested positive were all asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation.

A total of 817 individuals are in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required.

Cayman has a total of 31 active COVID-19 cases.