Eight travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Cayman

Eight travellers test positive for COVID-19 in CaymanWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
The total number of coronavirus cases in Cayman has risen to 326, after eight travellers to the island tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.
According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, who shared the results yesterday, 475 tests have been carried out since December 24.
Lee said the eight who tested positive were all asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation.
A total of 817 individuals are in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required.
Cayman has a total of 31 active COVID-19 cases.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy