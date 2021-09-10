Eight-year-old student 'accidentally' wins $1 million from Digicel

WHAT started as a childlike mistake ended in a surprise million-dollar windfall for eight-year-old Abri, her mother Krystal and the rest of the family.

They were bowled over when the Grade Three student received a call from Digicel 'Mek Wi Rich Togeddah' live draw presenter, ZJ Sparks, last week announcing that Abri was Jamaica's newest millionaire.

In recalling what led to the cash call, Krystal shared that Abri had dialled the *142# entry code in error while trying to renew her mobile data plan. The family was unaware that she had entered the promotion until they received the mind-blowing phone call.

Both were in high spirits when they arrived in Kingston to meet with Digicel representatives for the official handover of the $1 million.

“I was at home when Abri came to me saying that the number 619-5000 kept on calling her and that it was Digicel. When they called back and I spoke to the representative, I was genuinely confused because I did not remember entering the promotion. So I checked her call log, only to see that she had dialled 142. I realised that it must have happened one day when she impatiently decided to renew her data plan herself and called that number instead,” said Krystal.

“Once my husband and I realised it was real, it was an emotional roller coaster for us both. We were shocked, happy and still a bit confused that this could have happened to us,” added Krystal.

Abri, on the other hand, did not share her parents' confusion and accepted her fate in stride, announcing, “Mommy, I won money! I'm a millionaire!” as she danced around the family home in celebration.

She was just as elated when she travelled to Kingston recently to participate in the live draw and pose with her giant cheque in hand.

For the family, the money couldn't have come at a better time. With the new school year already here, Krystal no longer has to worry about back-to-school expenses.

First on her shopping list are books, a new tablet for online classes, and any other items Abri needs to stay ahead of her studies. The rest will go into an investment fund to pay for Abri's future education.

Elated about ushering in Jamaica's newest, youngest millionaire, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica Nasha-Monique Douglas said, “Surprise endings like this is exactly why we launched the Mek Wi Rich Togeddah promotion.

“Every week our customers get lots of chances to win extraordinary prizes and get their lives back on track. We see the big difference that our million-dollar call makes in people's lives, and we're very happy to be able to offer our customers hope.”

