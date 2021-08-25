Elaine takes aim at Flo Jo’s record, praises late American track star

Jamaican Sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah has hailed Florence Griffith Joyner, noting that she was inspired by the late American track icon.

Thompson-Herah made the comments while speaking to reporters ahead of her return to the track on Thursday ( August 26) at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“I’ve normally watched her races and I see how her mechanics were good, how she ran her races were so easy and smooth so I try to do pretty much the same as how she do,” said Thompson-Herah while responding to reporters.

While admitting that she has not perfected her technique as yet, Thompson-Herah believes surpassing Flo Jo’s record is now an achievable task.

According to Thompson- Herah, when asked a couple of years prior about surpassing Joyner’s 100 m world record of 10.49 she thought it was impossible but now believes it is within reach.

“She is a good inspiration to the sport. And a few years ago the question was thrown to me if I can break that record and ‘I was like no it’s not possible, my eyes is not on that right now.’ And for me to run a 10.54, that is definitely in the reach” she added.

Thompson Herah, said she believes that under the right conditions she can run faster that Joyner’s record of 10.49 set in 1988.

” I wouldn’t say it’s not a target right now. On a perfect day and the perfect weather, if I get that I would definitely challenge it but if it doesn’t happen this season, hopefully I’m pretty close and there is more work to go that target” Thompson Herah said.

On Saturday, Thompson Herah set the track and field world alight again when she ran a blistering 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon registering the second fastest time in history in the women’s event only bettered by the 10.49 that was ran by Flo Jo.