Elaine Thompson disappointed with postponement of Olympics

Reigning double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has expressed disappointment with the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games until the summer of 2021.

The 27-year-old Jamaican won both the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and became the first woman to win the rare sprint double in 28 years, after American Florence Griffiths-Joyner achieved the feat at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.

“I was looking forward to this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. We all are facing this global pandemic but we as athletes still have to keep training no matter what,” said Thompson-Herah. “We can just only hope for the best. Delay Is Not Denial.”

Thompson-Herah was looking to defend her titles after struggling with injuries for a number of years.

She struck gold in 2016 capturing the 100m in 10.71, beating American Tori Bowie into second with 10.83. Her Jamaican teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was seeking her third consecutive Olympic gold, finished third in 10.86. Thompson won the 200m in 21.78 ahead of Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers in second in 21.88. Bowie secured the bronze finishing third with 22.15.