Elaine Thompson-Herah gets Female Athlete of the Year nomination

Elaine Thompson-Herah gets Female Athlete of the Year nominationTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Jamaican
sprint superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah has joined a field of nine amazing women
to be nominated for Female Athlete of the Year.
World Athletics made the announcement on Tuesday and has urged fans to vote for the athlete of their choice. Voting begins this week.
The reigning double Olympic gold medalist faces stiff competition from likes of Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands; Ababel Yeshaneh and Letesenbet Gidey from Ethiopia; Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela; Laura Muir from Great Britain; and the Kenyan trio of Hellen Obiri, Peres Jepchirchir and Faith Kipyegon.
She is the only sprinter in the field, but her dominant performances on the track should make her a strong contender.
The Jamaican sprinter was nominated in 2016 but lost out that year.
Despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has curtailed events around the world, Thompson-Herah still managed to get some blistering times with a 10.85 clocking at the Diamond League meeting in Rome earlier this year.
