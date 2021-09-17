Elaine Thompson-Herah sets sights on World Championship title

Two-time Double Olympic and 2021 Diamond League Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is looking forward to even greater exploits as she sets her sights on a World Championship title within the next four years.

The Olympic Champion and fastest woman alive returned to the island Wednesday evening (September 15) after her blistering performances at the 2020 Olympics and on the 2021 Diamond League circuit.

She was welcomed on arrival at a Press Briefing hosted by the Ministry of Sport at the Norman Manley International Airport’s VIP Lounge. The welcome party included Minister, Olivia Grange and Stephen Price, General Manager and Vice President at Flow Jamaica, one of two local corporate sponsors of the Olympic Champion.

Thompson-Herah, a Flow Ambassador, was grateful for the support from Jamaicans and her corporate sponsors, vowing to work even harder to continue to make all Jamaicans proud.

“I’m just really happy to be home. I had a challenging season last year, it was difficult, but I managed. I’ve not yet achieved a World Championship title, and I’m just gonna give it my all while I prepare,” said a relaxed Thompson-Herah, who was supported by her husband, Derron.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, two time double Olympic and 2021 Diamond League Champion addresses a Welcome Home Press Briefing on arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport’s VIP Lounge on Wednesday evening. Also in the photo are: Olivia Grange (2nd right) Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Alando Terrelonge (right), State Minister and Stephen Price – Vice President and General Manager at Flow, one of two corporate sponsors.

Minister Grange also expressed her gratitude to the private sector companies for their sponsorship of Elaine and added how proud she is of the performance of the athletes and particularly women in sports.

“I want to encourage them to continue to represent Elaine well so that she can represent Jamaica,” she said. “I’m in the process of finalizing arrangements to fund young athletes who have matriculated to University. Jaheel Hyde is the first athlete to benefit, in partnership with the University of the West Indies,” Minister Grange informed the gathering.

Meanwhile, Stephen Price, Flow’s General Manager and Vice President, who shared that he was among the Jamaicans who waited with bated breath as Elaine took her place in the blocks, with pot covers and horns ready to herald her first-place finishes, said that his company is proud to be one of her sponsors.

“You carried the hearts and minds of Jamaicans with you. You carried a nation with you and we’re proud to be your sponsor. You’re a fine example of and represent the progress that we at Flow are promoting and facilitating among Jamaicans, to realize and maximize their true potential.

As we continue the drive, at Flow, to connect more homes and communities with fibre fast internet, we're also mindful that we're providing even more persons with an opportunity to meet their connectivity needs and achieve their dreams, with a faster and more reliable experience," he said.

Thompson-Herah’s partnership with Flow dates back to 2016.