Elaine Thompson Herah wins Pure Athletic sprint in season’s best time

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson Herah now has the second-fastest time in the world after she clocked 10.78 seconds to win the women’s 100m event at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite Meet in Clermont, Florida on Sunday.

She is now second behind American Sha’Carri Richardson’s 10.72s.

Thompson, representing the MVP Track Club, registered the time in a wind reading of +1.8m per second. She defeated fellow Jamaicans Natalliah Whyte of Puma MVP International who clocked 11.08s for second, and Ashanti Moore of Pure Athletics, who ran a personal best time of 11.10s for third.