Elderly female at Golden Age Home in Kingston dies from COVID-19

One senior

citizen from the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, has died from COVID-19.

The female was among more than 100 residents and staff members at the home who tested positive for the virus recently.

Desmond McKenzie, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said that he is saddened by her passing.

However, he is hoping that the other coronavirus-positive residents and staff members will recover soon.

“With the testing of all 637 staff and residents at The Golden Age Home having been completed, I am thankful that the vast majority, 533, have tested negative. The remaining 22 staff and 82 residents who tested positive are being carefully managed, and I am optimistic that they will experience full recovery,” McKenzie said.

Following the discovery of the cluster at the home last week, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said that new restrictions would be put in place to limit the spread of the virus among the residents who are in the high-risk group.