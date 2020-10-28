Elderly female at Golden Age Home in Kingston dies from COVID-19

Elderly female at Golden Age Home in Kingston dies from COVID-19Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|
One senior
citizen from the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, has died from COVID-19.
The female was among more than 100 residents and staff members at the home who tested positive for the virus recently.
Desmond McKenzie, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said that he is saddened by her passing.
However, he is hoping that the other coronavirus-positive residents and staff members will recover soon.
“With the testing of all 637 staff and residents at The Golden Age Home having been completed, I am thankful that the vast majority, 533, have tested negative. The remaining 22 staff and 82 residents who tested positive are being carefully managed, and I am optimistic that they will experience full recovery,” McKenzie said.
Following the discovery of the cluster at the home last week, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said that new restrictions would be put in place to limit the spread of the virus among the residents who are in the high-risk group.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy