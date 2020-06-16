Elderly Jamaican woman dies after collapsing at airport

An elderly woman died shortly after arriving in Jamaica on a flight from the United States on Tuesday (June 15)

In a release on the matter, theÂ Ministry of Health and Wellness said the 62-year-old woman collapsed while in the immigration hall at the Sangster International Airport.

The woman arrived in the island on the Delta Airways flight from Atlanta at around 2:00 p.m.

The ministry reported efforts were made to resuscitate the woman, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has extended his condolences to the family, further noting that arrangements would be made to facilitate counselling for them.