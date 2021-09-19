Elderly J’can woman hit by car in US, Massachusetts police appealing for help

Police in the small town of Yarmouth, Massachusetts are appealing for assistance after a Jamaican woman was seriously hurt in a hit and run last Tuesday (September 14).

Reports from the police are that the 62-year-old woman, who was in the U.S. on a summer work programme, was hit while walking on Route 28.

The woman was discovered by a passing motorist who dialed police.

“She had lower extremity injuries and head injuries,” said Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon.

“It’s sad somebody would hit somebody and then drive away especially with the extent of the injuries the person had, added Lennon who appealed for the motorist involved to turn themselves in.

A co-worker identified the injured woman and the police were able to get in touch with her brother, who lives in another state

The woman was flown to a Boston-area hospital where she remains in serious condition.

“It’s scary! You just never know, some people should just stop and check to see if they’re okay just kind of whether you have morals,” said Alyssa Green, who works nearby.

Yarmouth Police are trying to find the driver, whose vehicle will likely have front end damage.

“Please turn yourself in. We can work through this, but we need you to come in so we can talk to you and find out what happened,” Lennon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police at 508-775-0445.

She was flown to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

“She had lower extremity injuries and head injuries,” said Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon. “It’s sad somebody would hit somebody and then drive away especially with the extent of the injuries the person had. We’re hoping the person involved in the crash would turn themselves in.”

A co-worker identified the woman and the police were able to get in touch with her brother, who lives in another state.

“It’s scary! You just never know, some people should just stop and check to see if they’re okay just kind of whether you have morals,” said Alyssa Green, who works nearby.

Yarmouth Police are trying to find the driver, whose vehicle will likely have front end damage.

“Please turn yourself in. We can work through this, but we need you to come in so we can talk to you and find out what happened,” Lennon said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yarmouth Police at 508-775-0445.