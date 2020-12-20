Elderly man among detainees at illegal party near Olympic Way

A 70-year-old man was

among 22 persons detained for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act

(DRMA) following an illegal party off Olympic Way in Jamaica on Thursday.

Reports are that the police turned up at the party that was in session at McDonald Place, off Olympic Way in Kingston 11.

The joint operation, which included police personnel from the Specialized Operations Branch, Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation branch and the Jamaica Defence Force,Â resulted in 22 persons being detained.

Two pieces of sound system equipment as well as 57 bottles of assorted spirits were seized.

Christine Stone, 58, of Bay Farm Road was charged for breaches of the Spirit Licence Act.

While 70-year-old Kenneth Campbell was charged for breaching the Noise Abatement Act.

The police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal parties scheduled to take place during the festive season in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.