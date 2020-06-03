Elderly patient becomes Jamaicaâ€™s 10th COVID-related death

Elderly patient becomes Jamaicaâ€™s 10th COVID-related deathWednesday, June 03, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has
confirmed on Wednesday (June 3), that an elderly woman has died from
coronavirus-related complications, making her the tenth person to die from the
disease in the country.
According to a statement from Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, the patient was an 87-year-old from the Corporate Area.
In the meantime, with one new confirmed case, Jamaicaâ€™s national tally stands at 591. Five more patients have be discharged, bringing the number of recoveries to 361.
The island first recorded a death from COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19. The deceased is a 79-year-old man from Clarendon with a travel history from New York. He presented to the Lionel Town Hospital on March 16 with fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The second death was reported on Tuesday, March 31, at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
Two more patients died between Monday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 8, bringing the death toll to four.
A 63-year-old female patient from Portland was Jamaicaâ€™s fifth death. She died on Tuesday, April 14.
Retired chemist and University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer Professor Tara Dasgupta, was Jamaicaâ€™s sixth COVID-19 fatality. The professor died due to underlying complications on Tuesday, April 21.
A four-year-old has died from COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay on Thursday, April 23.
Jamaica recorded its 8th COVID-19-related death on Friday, May 1. The deceased was a 63-year-old resident of St Catherine.
The ninth coronavirus-related death was confirmed on Sunday, May 3; a 72-year-old male patient from the Corporate Area.
