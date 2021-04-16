Elderly T&T man dies days after getting COVID-19 jab

A Trinidad man died on Thursday less than a week after he received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports are that the man, a 60-year-old retired public health inspector, received the jab last week at the Princes Town Health facility.

Two days after receiving the injection, he started feeling pains and became paralyzed from the waist down.

Relatives told local media that the man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was admitted. However, they were informed that there was very little doctors could do to assist him.

The man was buried earlier this afternoon in keeping with muslim rites.

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has stated that a preliminary clinical investigation indicated that there was no evidence linking the patient’s condition with the vaccine.

Speaking a day prior to the man’s death, CEO of the SWRHA Dr Brian Armour told local media that the country had not received any reports of adverse reactions attributed to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency last week said it found a possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine.